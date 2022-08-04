Mysterious deaths of woman and child in Macomb Township may not be a murder

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff is working with the County Medical Examiner to find out what happened to a woman and an elementary school-age girl, believed to be a mother and daughter found dead in their home in Macomb Township.

They are working to determine the cause of death as well as their identities. Foul play is not suspected.

The house sits empty as investigators make contact with family and the employer of the woman.

Kecia Waddell lives nearby, calls the case “disturbing” and says the windows in the house were always dark but added, “never anything negative, just super sad and terribly tragic. She believes the mother worked at home.

Davin Dumar also lives nearby and says he wonders if this is carbon monoxide poisoning or even suicide, which he says would be a shame.

“I have great relations with all my neighbors. I'd help out any of my neighbors.”

The names of the mother and daughter will be released after the Macomb County Sheriff’s investigators develop more information about what happened.

