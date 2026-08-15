MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb Township Navy veteran is preserving local history one handcrafted model at a time — and his work is now becoming a permanent part of the township's legacy.

George Carpenter, 81, has spent nearly 2,000 hours building detailed replicas of historic buildings throughout Macomb County. The retired electrician has completed 11 models in total, four of which are now on display in township hall.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

Navy veteran preserves Macomb Township history through handcrafted models

"One thousand nine hundred fift hours — I kept track of all my hours," Carpenter said.

Carpenter spent nearly three months building a model of an 1898 home that once stood on 25 Mile near North Avenue.

"I had to finish the whole first floor complete with all the carpentry, all the lighting, painting, everything else before I started the second floor," Carpenter said.

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This past week, Carpenter donated the model to Macomb Township at a board meeting.

Leon Drolet, the township treasurer, said the detail in Carpenter's work is what makes the donation so remarkable.

"He donated it at our board meeting this past Wednesday, and what's amazing about it is the detail," Drolet said.

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"Once we get it covered in plexiglass, we can put it on display in our lobby for when residents come in to pay a water bill or for a meeting or anything like that," Drolet said.

Carpenter also built and donated a model of the old township hall, a building that still stands today.

"It's been moved twice over the years to keep it from being demolished," Drolet said.

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His models span a range of subjects — from boats to vintage cars and historic structures — all capturing the unique history and architecture of Macomb County.

"It's the certain gables and all the intricate woodworking on the outside — I've always liked different woods," Carpenter said.

Carpenter said the response to his work has meant a great deal to him.

"I'm honored. I'm very honored. I'm glad other people appreciate it, and I've got nothing but a positive response from it," Carpenter said.

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Drolet said Carpenter's contributions go beyond the models themselves.

"He's helped us maintain those memories, those important buildings," Drolet said.

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