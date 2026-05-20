Police investigating after mom of missing Eastpointe teen receives messages saying he may be dead

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who they believe could be in danger after his mom received alarming messages.

Police say Noah Winters was last seen leaving his home in the 23000 block of Saxony on May 14 and getting into an unknown SUV with unknown people. He has not been heard from since.

Watch an interview with Eastpointe police about the missing report

Extended interview with Eastpointe police on missing teen

According to police, the mother started receiving messages on social media that Noah was possibly dead and left in a vacant house in Detroit.

"At this time, we do not know the validity of those messages, whether people told the truth that he's deceased or maybe he's hopefully still alive somewhere. We're just asking the public for help if anybody can recognize him," said Easpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish.

Eastpointe police say this is an active investigation, and they believe there is no threat to the public at this time.

Eastpointe police

The photo above reportedly shows the outfit Noah was wearing when he left.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100 x 1025.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported that the mother received text messages; she received the messages on social media

