Priority Waste issued Violation Notice over 'garbage juice' incident in Eastpointe

(WXYZ) — Two instances of "garbage juice" being dumped on streets in Eastpointe by Priority Waste trucks have resulted in disciplinary action by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

In a Violation Notice sent to the company, EGLE says Priority Waste "is in violation of Part 115, Solid Waste Management, and Part 121, Liquid Industrial By-Products, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451."

As a result of the violation, Priority Waste must provide EGLE with documentation on how the roads have been cleaned to remove staining and odor, how the company will prevent future discharge of liquid waste from their trucks, and documentation of the truck number and truck route of the truck that discharged the waste. All documentation must be provided by May 11.

You can read the full Violation Notice below:



498160 Priority Waste - Liquid Discharge VN 4-28-2026_Redacted by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

7 News Detroit first reported about the discharge on Piper Street last week, when homeowners Ryan Margerison and Micaela Preston contacted us. The incident was caught on video.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Priority Waste truck caught on video dumping 'garbage juice' in Eastpointe

Priority Waste truck caught on video dumping 'garbage juice' in Eastpointe

The next day, we received a report of a second incident that was also caught on video on Ash Street and Pleasant Avenue. Homeowner Koryn Hernadi spoke to us about that incident.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Second video shows Priority Waste truck dumping garbage juice on Eastpointe streets as state investigates

Second video shows Priority Waste dumping garbage juice in Eastpointe

We contacted Priority Waste for both reports and were told the same driver was involved both times and that the driver had been reprimanded. They also said training was underway, as well as cleanup efforts at both locations.

State and local investigations are still ongoing, and additional enforcement action is still possible.

