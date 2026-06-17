RFK Jr. visits Michigan to announce $700M plan to fight drug addiction and homelessness

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited EasterSeals Michigan in Clinton Township Wednesday to announce more than $700 million in new federal funding aimed at addressing drug addiction and homelessness across the country.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

RFK Jr. announces $700M plan to fight drug addiction and homelessness

Kennedy said the two crises are deeply connected and have devastated families and communities nationwide.

"America faces two crises that have taken an enormous human toll, and both of them are interconnected," Kennedy said. "Since 2000, drug-related deaths have claimed more than a million American lives. On any given night, more than 770-thousand Americans are experiencing homelessness."

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The funding is part of President Trump's Great American Recovery Initiative and includes:



More than $200 million for certified community health clinics

$80 million for substance use prevention

Nearly $250 million to improve the suicide crisis lifeline

Following Kennedy's announcement, I went to McRest in Mount Clemens, a homeless shelter, to speak with residents who rely on the resource.

McRest resident Tracey Murphy said she has experienced homelessness on and off since 2009 and is a former drug addict. Murphy said she supports Kennedy's Streets Program, a community-wide approach that places emphasis on rapid, comprehensive, and coordinated street-based engagement.

"It's not just a personal issue, it's a community issue, and we all have our passing life, and we struggle, and if there's any help like that, I think it's wonderful," Murphy said.

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April Fidler, CEO of McRest, said the need for resources in Macomb County is significant.

"In Macomb County, we have over 1,000 people on the streets every given day, and there's probably only 125 beds in our county to house those individuals," Fidler said.

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Fidler said street outreach plays a critical role in connecting people with services.

"Street outreach is really important, you can find the people on the street, and place them in proper areas, sometimes in shelters, temporary, while they're waiting for housing or funding for those programs that could be available," Fidler said.

For a full list of where the more than $700 million in new funding is set to be allocated, click here.

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