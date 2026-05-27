Roseville extends moratorium on new car washes and gas stations for 6 months

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville City Council voted Tuesday night to extend a moratorium on new car washes and gas stations for six months.

Roseville currently has 23 gas stations and 11 car washes in the city’s 9.86 square miles.

City leaders first approved a 180-day pause last December to review zoning and whether too many of the businesses are clustered in certain areas. A second 180-day pause was approved Tuesday night.

"Council is listening to what our residents want and we're going to take a hard look at this and figure out what's in the best interest of the city as we always do," Roseville City Manager Ryan Monroe told 7 News Detroit before the vote.

Watch our report earlier in the day before the vote below:

Roseville considers extending moratorium on new car washes and gas stations

The moratorium does not impact two new car washes and a Sheetz gas station, which were approved before the ban took effect.