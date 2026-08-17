ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville police are investigating the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Walter Bryant, who was shot and killed Saturday night while sitting inside his SUV in front of a home on Lawn Street.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Roseville man shot and killed while sitting in his SUV on Lawn Street

Bryant's wife, Dominique, said she is still in shock and is trying to process what led up to the shooting.

"I am hurt for my kids. I am hurt for myself. I am hurt for my family. His family. I mean, he didn't do nothing to nobody," Dominique said.

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A witness told me there was a party at the home on Lawn Street and that they heard one gunshot followed by screaming.

Dominique said she has no answers yet about what happened.

"I don't know anything. I want to know, and I need to know," Dominique said. "I am trying to figure out what happened. Who did it and why?"

Bryant's friend Anthony described him as someone who brought joy to everyone around him.

"He was a good guy. He was never in any trouble. Always had a smile on his face. Lit up the room. Always cracking jokes," Anthony said.

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Anthony said he is shocked and heartbroken by the loss.

"It is sad, but what is even crazier is that I was calling him, trying to get in touch with him, and he wasn't answering my phone. Usually, he answers when I call, and it was like when I turned the corner, a feeling came over my body, and I knew something wasn't right," Anthony said.

Roseville police said the investigation is active. Investigators are working to identify who fired the shot, what led up to the shooting, and whether Bryant was targeted.

Bryant was a father of four. Both Dominique and Anthony are calling for justice.

"I want to know what happened. What transpired and why they did it," Dominique said.

"Whoever did this, just come forward. Anybody know about it, come forward. Report it and let his family get justice," Anthony said.

Roseville police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

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