Roseville Public Library reopens to the community after a $3.5 million renovation

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After months of construction and a $3.5 million makeover, the city of Roseville's new public library is opening to the public on Wednesday.

Library staff say the redesigned space is more than just shelves and books, but a reimagining of what a modern community hub built for the future can be.

"Our library had not been renovated in 30 years and it was very pink and purple," Jacalynn Harvey said.

Harvey, Roseville's library director, says the funding for this project came from a $20 million bond approved by voters in 2023, with $1 million coming from the library's reserve fund.

Watch our full interview with Jacalynn Harvey below:

Web extra: Roseville library director talks about facility's $3.5 million renovation

"Our plan was to recognize the city of Roseville in this library. We wanted people to walk in and to say I am in Roseville, Michigan, no where else," Harvey said.

The state-of-the-art library features new paint, murals, carpet and light fixtures. It also offers expanded community spaces, including new meeting rooms, a conference room, quiet study rooms, a new cafe and an area dedicated to children called The Village with games and activities.

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"People are more interested in community spaces, using the library in different ways than they did in the past," Jason Novetsky said.

Novetsky, the Roseville community relations and marketing librarian, highlighted how the library stepped into the future with a 3D printing machine located in a room called The Creation Station.

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In addition to books and DVDs, the facility features a Library of Things, where visitors can take home unexpected items, ranging from an air pump to a record player.

"There's tons of activities to do at the library. It's all engaging for the kids," Mary Winkler, who got a sneak peek of the library, said.

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Residents are excited to check out the new library when it opens.

"We're really looking forward to the opening tomorrow," Janet Hirth said. "I am looking very much forward to it."

"To go in and see it again, I think is really going to be wonderful," Deborah Bower said.

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"I think it will turn out great," George Hirth said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

