Roseville Ram truck owners wake up to find infotainment systems ripped from dashboards

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Several Roseville Ram 1500 truck owners woke up Monday to find their infotainment systems ripped from their dashboards, wires cut and rear windows smashed.

The break-ins happened Sunday night into Monday morning across multiple streets in Roseville, including Asmus Street near Martin Road, Quinkert Street near Common Road, and Connecticut Street.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report below:

Infotainment thieves strike again, hitting Ram trucks in Roseville

Tim Kerchkof, who lives on Asmus Street, said his truck was locked and parked on the street when thieves struck. He said he heard nothing during the theft.

"I opened it up and I sat and it was gone," Kerchkof said. "My window is right there. I didn't hear a thing and she didn't hear a thing and the truck was right there."

He estimated the damage and repairs could cost him significantly.

"It's inconvenient, you know? I don't know what they're going to do about that. It's going to cost a lot of money I am sure. Seriously, 6,000 (dollars) or more," Kerchkof said.

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About a mile away on Quinkirt Street, Sharon Schiel's fiancé's truck was hit in the same manner: rear window smashed, wires cut and the infotainment system gone, leaving thousands of dollars in damages.

"Our window was broken and our entire middle console was gone," Schiel said. "We never expect to walk out and find something that we've worked so hard to keep and maintain broken into and just destroyed."

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Schiel's fiancé's truck is now at a dealership being repaired. She said the dealership confirmed the volume of similar cases.

"We dropped our vehicle off. They did say that Rams are coming in left and right and it's really bad," Schiel said.

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A third Ram truck owner on Connecticut Street, approximately a mile from Schiel, showed me his truck but declined to go on camera. His vehicle had the same damage: a smashed rear window and missing infotainment system.

Roseville police confirmed several Ram trucks were targeted throughout the city Sunday night into Monday morning. Investigators said they believe the same crew is responsible and are actively investigating. Police are asking residents to stay alert and check their security cameras for suspicious activity.

Schiel said she hopes police catch those responsible soon.

"You will get caught because all good things come to an end, especially when you don't deserve them," Schiel said.

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