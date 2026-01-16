Shelby Township firefighters train for ice water rescues as Michigan lakes freeze over

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Firefighters in Shelby Township are preparing for the worst-case scenario as Michigan's lakes and waterways freeze solid this winter.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Firefighters train for ice rescues in frozen Michigan lakes

Heritage Lake by Shelby Township's town hall has completely frozen over, creating the perfect training ground for a critical learning experience. While the ice-covered water isn't ideal for fishing, it provides firefighters with realistic conditions to practice underwater rescues in frigid temperatures.

In Macomb County, only two fire departments have certified ice divers. This week, they trained their newest rescuers at Heritage Lake.

WEB EXTRA: GoPro video from under the ice during training

"Divers drop in as far as we can get out, simulated today, then they pop up into the victim's hole, drop down, and they're searching for carabiners," said Ethan Rutt, Shelby Township dive team leader.

The firefighters hunt for carabiners during training because of their small size.

"Our goal is if we can find an object this small, we can find someone that fell in, in the ice," Rutt said.

The training prepares first responders for the worst-case scenario: a person or sometimes even a vehicle falling through the ice.

"Thankfully, we haven't had any recoveries or rescues this year so far, but if we do, we're well prepared with five divers on duty," Rutt said.

Matthew McCann, a Shelby Township firefighter-paramedic who has been with the department for six years, completed his first dive under ice this week.

"Just saw an opportunity to help more in the department, I like swimming, figured this was a good way to do that and work at the same time," McCann said.

But diving under ice presents unique challenges compared to regular swimming.

"It's a little nerve-wracking under there, only have one way in and one way out," McCann said.

The freezing temperatures add another layer of difficulty to the rescue training.

"All our guys today are wearing thick thermals with dry suits underneath," Rutt said.

Divers can only stay underwater for 20 minutes maximum before the cold becomes dangerous.

"Your hands start to get a little bit cold, pinkies start to go, and toes definitely get cold. By the time that happens, you're getting pulled out," Rutt said.

Officials warn that no ice is ever completely safe. Cold water immersion can quickly lead to loss of muscle control, hypothermia, and drowning.

"People will think the ice is thick enough and they'll fall through, I've seen it a couple times," McCann said.

The fire department stresses that people should never attempt a rescue themselves and should call 911 immediately, leaving it to trained first responders.

Despite the mental challenges of diving under ice, Rutt finds beauty in the unique environment.

"A little bit of a mind game mentally, but once you get in there, absolutely beautiful, really cool environment to be upside down looking at the ice as you crawl out the other hole," Rutt said.

