Shelby Township man shot and killed in his home; stepson charged with first-degree murder

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Shelby Township family is grieving after police say a 67-year-old man was shot and killed inside his home, and his stepson is now facing charges including first-degree premeditated murder.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Shelby Township man shot and killed; stepson charged with first-degree murder

Gene Seim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the 48000 block of Sandifer Court in Shelby Township. Despite lifesaving efforts from paramedics and his daughter, who was on scene, Seim did not survive.

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His youngest daughter, Riane Hutchinson, described her father as a loving family man and grandfather to 5.

"He was a goofy guy, he picked on you, he always said if he didn't pick on you, he didn't like you," Hutchinson said.

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Hutchinson said the shooting was not the result of a fight.

"It wasn't a fight, he went into my dad's room, he was doing something, and then came out, and it happened," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson was on scene when her father was shot and attempted to help save his life.

"They had me find a clean towel and try to apply pressure to the wounds as best I could," Hutchinson said.

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Police say the suspect, 38-year-old Trevin Beemer, Seim's stepson, was taken into custody at the scene. Beemer was arraigned Friday and faces charges including first-degree premeditated murder and several weapons charges.

Another sister, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she was also injured during the incident.

"I have a laceration on my right eye because my brother pushed me into the wall," she said.

She said her physical injuries are minor compared to the mental toll the tragedy has taken on the family.

Hutchinson said the family had tried to get Beemer psychiatric help.

"He's not well, he's not well, hasn't been for a very long time," Hutchinson said.

Seim's death comes three years after the family lost their mother. Hutchinson said the family is now planning to honor both parents together.

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"We working on a celebration of life for my mom already, he loved my mom so much they were together so long, she was his best friend, so it makes sense to put them together," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said her own daughter does not yet know the full extent of what happened.

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"She's actually still at a friend's house right now; she just knows there was a shooting," Hutchinson said.

When asked how she plans to tell her daughter, Hutchinson said she does not yet know.

"I don't know, I'm just gonna tell her, Pop Pop passed away," Hutchinson said.

Friends and others in the community have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral and farewell costs.

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