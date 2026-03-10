Shelby Township police launch 'Operation Safe Zone' to crack down on drivers who pass school buses

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shelby Township police are targeting drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses along a stretch of 23 Mile Road between Schoenner and Hayes, an area officers say is one of their biggest concerns for school bus safety.

The department launched a new initiative last week called Operation Safe Zone — Respect the Red, Protect Our Kids. Officers will be stationed along the corridor at the beginning and end of the school day, making traffic stops on drivers who pass stopped buses.

Sgt. Kevin Bailey, the department's public information officer, said the area has been a persistent problem.

"We have bus stops just right here, and we're having cars disregard the signal," Bailey said.

Bus drivers with Utica Community Schools have been among those raising the alarm, reporting that drivers routinely ignore their stop signs and run their flashing red bus lights.

"We get complaints all the time from bus drivers," Bailey said.

Utica Community Schools transports 15,000 students each day. Brian Laporte, director of safety and management services for the district, said student safety drives every decision the district makes.

"Student safety is at the top of our list, every day," Laporte said.

Laporte noted the scale of the district's transportation operation.

"We have the second largest school district in the state of Michigan, but I have the largest transportation fleet," Laporte said.

He said he is grateful for the new police initiative.

Under the operation, marked police vehicles will be deployed during morning and afternoon school hours.

"Beginning of school and end of school, you're gonna see marked vehicles out here making traffic stops on someone blowing by the buses and not making a complete stop," Bailey said.

Drivers who fail to stop at least 20 feet from a school bus when its stop sign is extended, and its lights are flashing, face a $290 fine.

John Patouhas, a parent with three children who attend Utica Community Schools — all of whom ride the bus — said he has witnessed the dangerous behavior firsthand.

"I've seen people going around flashing lights on buses, and it's just unfortunate," Patouhas said.

Patouhas said he welcomes the increased police presence but warned that action is overdue.

"As a parent, I'm happy to hear that, they're our children, we have to protect our children," Patouhas said. "I drive down these streets for work, and I've seen people going around flashing lights on buses, and it's just unfortunate, we're lucky we haven't had any accidents, but I mean it will happen if something doesn't change."

