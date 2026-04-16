Shelby Township woman faces animal torture charges after dog rescued from West Bank is found starving

ROMEO, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 38-year-old Shelby Township woman is facing animal torture and abandonment charges after police found a dog, originally rescued from a war zone in the West Bank, severely neglected and nearly starving to death in an abandoned home.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Michigan woman charged after West Bank rescue dog is found starving

Staceyc Pollack is accused of abandoning the dog, named Carl. A veterinarian determined Carl was about 40 pounds underweight when Shelby Township police found him.

"We were absolutely devastated," Kelley LaBonty said.

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LaBonty, the director of the Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) in Romeo, said Carl's story began thousands of miles away.

"So, Carl came to us in March of 2024 from the West Bank, from Bethlehem Shelter in the West Bank, to escape the war. To come to America for safety. It was a huge undertaking by the ASPCA International to save 89 dogs," LaBonty said.

Carl was one of 10 dogs brought to DAWG. LaBonty said he was one of the most timid dogs and one of the last to find a home.

"So it took a long time for him to find a family, and then when an adopter came and met him, and Carl seemed to like her, and she seemed to be good for him, we thought it was a good match, and unfortunately, that fell apart over the last year," LaBonty said.

Police are still investigating how long Carl was left alone.

"He traveled across the world for safety, and then he was left to die by someone he trusted," LaBonty said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said his office is taking this case, and all animal abuse cases, seriously.

"Look at the severity of the case here, this animal, not out of the woods yet, but could’ve lost his life, and for what?" Lucido said. "If you’re going to abuse your pet, be prepared to be charged the most severest in this county and be prepared to face the consequences, and I want our judges to realize that unless we punish appropriately, no one is going to go ahead and follow this."

Carl is currently recovering at DAWG, surrounded by people fighting for him.

"We are blessed to be in this county and to have prosecutors who are willing to take these cases seriously and take them to the full extent of the law. These people should never own an animal again. So we hope that the judge sees that in this case and makes appropriate sentencing," LaBonty said.

I reached out to Pollack’s attorney for comment, but I am still waiting to hear back.

Pollack is scheduled to be back in court April 28 at 1 p.m. for a probable cause conference.

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