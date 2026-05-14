St. Clair Shores businesses struggle as Nautical Mile construction returns for another summer

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction on the Jefferson Relief Sewer Project is underway again along the Nautical Mile, and business owners say sales are already down as much as 50% in just two weeks.

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Nautical Mile businesses hit hard by Jefferson Avenue construction

Construction crews are once again tearing up Jefferson Avenue along the Nautical Mile in St. Clair Shores as part of the Jefferson Relief Sewer Project, and local business owners say the impact is already being felt.

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The $30 million multi-year sewer infrastructure project is managed by the South Macomb Disposal Authority. It is designed to add another sewer line to reduce discharges into Lake St. Clair.



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Tee Ung has owned Nautical Deli for more than 20 years. He says foot traffic and sales have dropped in the two weeks since construction began, and his phones have been ringing with customers asking how to reach his business.

"We've already have noticed that the traffic has gone down," Ung said. "We've gotten a lot of phone calls asking how do we get in,"

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To offset the losses, Ung has signed up with DoorDash and Uber Eats, though he says the delivery commissions are not his preferred way of doing business.

"I prefer it not to be that way because of the commission they charge. I am just hoping for the volume to go up," Ung said.

Down the road at Wine Dock, owner Rani Sheena says the situation has been just as difficult.

"Honestly, it's been a nightmare," Sheena said.

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Sheena says sales at Wine Dock have already taken a significant hit since construction resumed.

"We are down about 45%-50%, that's not a joke, that is a big number," Sheena said. "With the construction, we don't know what is going to happen."

St. Clair Shores resident Mark Luttenberger says he has had to change his bike routes to navigate the construction zone. While he understands the work is necessary, he says he sympathizes with the businesses along this 1-mile stretch of Jefferson Avenue.

"I know things have to be done, but it takes a bite out of people trying to make a living," Luttenberger said. "My heart goes out to the businesses. I think a lot of them thought this was over."

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St. Clair Shores Mayor Kip Walby, who also serves as director of the South Macomb Disposal Authority, says the project is worth the disruption.

"I understand that it is a little painful, but the lake will be cleaner because of this project," Walby said.

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I asked Walby when the Nautical Mile stretch of the project would be finished.

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"This will all be open by Thanksgiving. The Nautical Mile. The project will still not be done. We still have to go from 10 Mile to Bon Heur, but the nautical mile will be done by Thanksgiving," Walby said.

Business owners say they are hoping crews can move as quickly as possible.

"I hope they can expedite the project," Ung said.

"We're just hoping to be done as quick as possible so we can move on," Sheena said.

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