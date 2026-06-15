St. Clair Shores switches to new trash hauler two weeks early after months of missed pickups

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — St. Clair Shores has a new waste hauler, and residents say the change couldn't come soon enough.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

St. Clair Shores welcomes new trash hauler two weeks ahead of schedule

Express Waste Services began collecting trash, recycling, and compost in St. Clair Shores on Monday — two weeks ahead of its scheduled July 1 start date — replacing Priority Waste after months of missed pickups and overflowing garbage cans.

"It was horrible, so I am glad they're here early," resident Ted Paulus said.

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"It was about time," resident Bill said.

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Paulus said dealing with Priority Waste was a nightmare, even after filing multiple complaints.

"They would miss cans, they would abuse your cans, and they would just leave them in the street," Paulus said. "Never really addressed in a timely manner."

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Resident Kathy Erickson described the situation during warmer months.

"Everything and anything is in the way and starting to smell when it got hot, so no, not a good thing," Erickson said.

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Mayor Kip Walby said the city moved quickly once it became clear Priority Waste was not meeting its obligations.

"They weren't delivering, and we had garbage all over. They were two and three days behind. Compost wasn't being picked up, my heavens, it's summertime," Walby said.

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The switch to Express Waste Services will cost the city $204,000 more than its contract with Priority Waste. Express Waste offered a $4.6 million 18-month contract with St. Clair Shores, while Priority Waste submitted a $4.4 million proposal. Walby said the added expense was worth it.

FULL INTERVIEW: St. Clair Shores Mayor Kip Walby on switching garbage contractors

FULL INTERVIEW: St. Clair Shores Mayor Kip Walby on switching garbage contractors

"We were paying them a sum of money, and they weren't even picking up the product. They weren't picking up the waste. So, we were really getting ripped off, quite frankly. But in this way, yes, it's a little bit more, but we went for the service, we went for the quality, and we had to make the change," Walby said.

Express Waste Services President Jeff Rizzo said his company is committed to reliable, consistent service.

FULL INTERVIEW: Express Waste Services CEO Jeff Rizzo talks about moving into St. Clair Shores

FULL INTERVIEW: Express Waste Services CEO Jeff Rizzo talks about moving into St. Clair Shores

"We just take pride in what we do," Rizzo said. "We want the residents to enjoy seeing garbage trucks and not dread them or wonder if they're coming day to day. We have a schedule we're going to stick to it, and quite frankly, that's what the residents of St. Clair Shores deserve."

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Priority Waste did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

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On the first day of service, residents said they already noticed a difference.

"They're not whipping the garbage cans all over the place and breaking the lids, and yeah, a lot different," Bill said.

"They came and got my yard waste. They got my recyclables. They put the cans right back where I had them placed. They waved. They were friendly. I thanked them. They thanked me back. I am impressed so far," Paulus said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

