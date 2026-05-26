STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former Spirit Halloween store on Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights is being transformed into a $10 million indoor Athletic Hub dedicated to pickleball and table tennis. City officials are calling it a one-of-a-kind facility in metro Detroit.

The Athletic Hub is part of Sterling Heights' Pathway to Play and Preservation millage. The facility will feature nine pickleball courts, six table tennis courts, a cafe space, a zen room and more. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected in July.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

Sterling Heights' $10 million Athletic Hub set to open this July

Kyle Langlois, the city's parks and recreation director, gave a first look inside the facility Tuesday.

"At one time, this was an F & M store. It's also been a pool store and most recently, its last iteration, a Spirit Halloween," Langlois said.

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Langlois said the facility stands out in the region.

"This is the only municipally funded dedicated facility of this kind in metro Detroit, certainly in Macomb County," Langlois said.

City of Sterling Heights A courtesy rendering of Sterling Heights' new Athletic Hub.

He also noted the location's broader impact on the surrounding area.

"This is going to provide a great spark for this thoroughfare. Van Dyke is a state trunk line, so having a recreational facility separate from the center of the city but also along a major road like this will provide some additional benefits to this area," Langlois said.

Sterling Heights residents will receive free access to the facility. Non-residents will pay $5 per day.

City of Sterling Heights A courtesy rendering of Sterling Heights' new Athletic Hub.

The hub will mark another place for pickleball players in Sterling Heights. I spoke with one player at the city's College Park courts about the new facility.

Brielle, a Sterling Heights pickleball player, said the existing courts can get crowded.

"There's a couple times we've come here and it's definitely packed and we don't know where else to go, so that will definitely be great," Brielle said.

City of Sterling Heights A courtesy rendering of Sterling Heights' new Athletic Hub.

Brielle said she recently took up the sport and welcomes the city's investment.

"I'm learning a sport and really love it, and I'd love to see more courts in our area," Brielle said.

The development did not pass without opposition. In September, Councilman Henry Yanez was the only council member to vote against the hub's development. He did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

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