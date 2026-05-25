STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights came together Monday to honor the nation's fallen service members at the 47th annual Memorial Day Tribute and Parade, blending solemn remembrance with community celebration.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Sterling Heights honors fallen heroes at 47th annual Memorial Day parade

"It's a great day to honor those who have fought and died for our country," Mayor Michael Taylor said.

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The event drew residents of all ages, including Rose Davis, who attended the parade for the 4th consecutive year.

"It's about unity, coming together to remember the past and the present and where we're going in the future," Davis said.

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Among those in attendance was 11-year-old Antonio Lepore, whose uncle is currently serving in the Army.

"It's good that a lot of people came here today," Lepore said.

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Lepore said his family makes a point to reach out to his uncle on the holiday.

"We call him a lot and say happy Memorial Day, thank you for your service," Lepore said.

This year's parade held special significance for Manny Gonzalez, a retired U.S. Army combat medic who was selected as grand marshal.

"It's an honor to have been selected and represent all my brothers and sisters in Sterling Heights," Gonzalez said.

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A member of the Macomb County Veterans Service Commission, Gonzalez is also part of the city's Beautification Committee. From the frontlines to Sterling Heights, Gonzalez has continued to serve his community since leaving the military.

"There's no better place in the world than the United States of America," Gonzalez said.

The morning began with a solemn tribute to fallen veterans in front of City Hall before continuing with a festive parade. Mayor Taylor said the event is part of a broader tradition of remembrance across the region, as the country marks 250 years since its founding.

"There's great Memorial Day parades all throughout metro Detroit. We're happy to add our city to a chorus of cities across metro honoring our fallen heroes," Taylor said.

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