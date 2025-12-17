Sterling Heights launches Little Free Sled Library at Delia Park

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — You've seen the Little Free Libraries for those who want to read a good book; now, Sterling Heights is expanding the idea to sledding.

The city is launching their first-ever Little Free Sled Library for those looking to take a trip down the hill at Delia Park. It will be located near the pavillion and parking lot in the park's north lot. The sled library will be open through February, or until the snow has melted for the season.

“The Parks and Recreation Department and the Sterling Heights Public Library are continually looking for ways to improve quality of life in Sterling Heights,” said Kyle Langlois, Parks and Recreation director, in a news release. “Working together on this project to provide recreational opportunities for residents without the need to invest in or store equipment is a way we can bring no-cost fun to the city and encourage people to get outside and recreate no matter the time of year. A special thank you to the Library for funding the purchase of the sleds and to the Park Maintenance team for building the sled holder.”

The city has purchased 30 sleds to stock the library.

“We love the idea of meeting residents where they are, whether that’s outside enjoying the snow or inside curled up with a good book,” said Library Director Tammy Turgeon in a news release. “In addition to this new Little Free Sled Library, Sterling Heights also has Little Free Libraries stocked with books at Dodge Park, Washington Square, Moravian, Farmstead and Avis parks. If it’s too cold to sled, or sledding isn’t your thing, we hope residents will take advantage of these spaces to discover a great read.”

Officials are also highlighting the sledding at Chappelle Park, Hampton Park, Magnolia Park, Meadowview Park, Carpathia Park, and Beaver Creek Park.

Residents interested in donating sleds to support the Little Free Sled Library are encouraged to contact the Sterling Heights Public Library in advance to coordinate donations.

