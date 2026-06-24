Sterling Heights pushes for local control over fireworks as complaints near 1,300 since 2020

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights is pushing for more local control over consumer fireworks, citing nearly 1,300 fireworks-related calls for service since 2020.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Sterling Heights pushes for local control over fireworks as complaints rise

Assistant City Manager Dale Dwojakowski is leading the charge through a new initiative called Safe Celebrations Start Local, which has the city working with state legislators to pursue new fireworks regulations.

"So it's a problem, this is why people are upset," Dwojakowski said.

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Dwojakowski pointed to a Sterling Heights Police dashcam video as an example of the dangerous activity driving the complaints.

"You can see in that video, there is, what, 20 different boxes in a public street? Number 1, that's illegal, they're lighting them off, there's no one around," Dwojakowski said.

He also shared a photo of a home where he says fireworks turned the side of the structure into charcoal last year.

"And all that debris, flaming, embering, landing on people's homes and cars, and bushes," Dwojakowski said.

The proposed legislative changes include reducing the number of state-mandated days when consumer-grade fireworks are allowed, setting reasonable limits on allowable times, and creating additional safety controls.

Dwojakowski says the city's hands are currently tied when residents call to complain.

"They call us, want us to stop excessive fireworks, the big booms, and aerial fireworks. We have to remind our residents, it's not our call; the state of Michigan changed the law," Dwojakowski said.

I visited Neighborhood Fireworks on 15 Mile and Dequindre — one of the busiest fireworks retailers in the area this time of year — to get the business's perspective on the push for new regulations. Co-owner Salem Asmer said people who are reckless with fireworks are unlikely to follow new rules.

"These people who are doing reckless stuff with the fireworks or not following the rules, they're not gonna follow them regardless," Asmer said.

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Still, Asmer said his business takes safety seriously.

"Yeah, it's very important to discuss those things because if used the wrong way, a firework can become a weapon," Asmer said.

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Some Sterling Heights residents said they would welcome more local control. Marian Zoss said the celebrations have become excessive.

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"I mean, I love the fireworks, but just not day after day after day," Zoss said.

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Zoss also cited the mess left behind.

"The debris from fireworks are all over, people leave chip bags," Zoss said.

Not everyone is on board with tighter restrictions. A resident who gave only his first name, Bill, said he has not had issues with fireworks but acknowledged the need for responsibility.

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"No problems personally, I don't mind the celebrations and noise, but you gotta take precautions and have common sense," Bill said.

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Residents who want to share their concerns with local representatives can visit sterlingheights.gov/fireworkssafety. Dwojakowski said the page makes it easy to reach every representative serving Sterling Heights.

"It leaves a spot for them to type in their concerns about fireworks. When they hit submit, one button gets sent to all representatives that represent Sterling Heights," Dwojakowski said.

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