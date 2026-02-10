WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A stolen tip jar has been returned to Mr. Miguel's Mexican Grill and Cantina in Warren with an unexpected surprise — decorations, extra money, and a handwritten apology letter signed "Swiper."



Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Stolen tip jar returned to Warren restaurant with surprising twist

The jar was taken last Monday from the hostess stand where 18-year-old Avery Schuch works. Security footage captured a woman grabbing the jar and walking out of the restaurant.

"I was just disappointed that there's people in the world that feel so low as to steal from teenagers," Schuch said.

WXYZ-TV

The hostess, who has worked at the restaurant for three years, relies on tips as her main source of income while saving for college next year.

Restaurant supervisor Mariah Donaldson said the owners decided not to press charges as long as the jar and money were returned. On Saturday morning, they got more than they bargained for.

"Saturday morning, this was in a brown bag left outside, and it said for Mr. Miguel's, so I took it in the office, opened it, discovered the tip jar," Donaldson said.

WXYZ-TV

The jar came back decorated with sparkling paper and a new LED light with a remote control. Along with it was a handwritten apology letter.

"I have deposited twice as much as was falsely claimed, deposited twice as much into the new and improved container, and I also installed a brand new LED light that comes with a remote controller, please don't think I meant to cause anyone harm, only meant to improve and entertain, sincerely Swiper," the letter read.

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski called the situation bizarre.

"We had a bunch of experienced investigators scratching their head about this one because it is bizarre," Gajewski said.

WXYZ-TV

The restaurant management decided not to file a police report. Gajewski noted the person allegedly involved was no stranger to law enforcement.

"I'm hoping they got the message across, because if not, I have a feeling they will likely be held accountable for something in the future," he said.

Schuch said she's grateful for the community support following the incident. One person who saw the news story came to the restaurant and gave her $80.

"Yes, I did have someone come in, and they gave me about 40 dollars and a bunch of change, which ended up being 40 dollars too, so 80 dollars from some person that saw the news and felt bad," Schuch said.

—————————————————————-

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

