Suspect being sought after shooting at Wendy's in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot at a Wendy's in Eastpointe on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. at the Wendy's near 9 Mile Road and Lexington Avenue.

When police arrived, they say they found a person who was shot in the stomach. The person was taken to the hospital and into surgery in temporary serious condition.

Police continued searching for the suspect Wednesday night.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene. Witnesses provided information to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-445-5100, ext. 1025.