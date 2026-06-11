SUV crashes into Warren medical building, injuring 3 and leaving heavy damage

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — People who work at a Warren medical office building say they are thankful no one was seriously hurt after a Dodge Durango crashed into it Thursday morning, shattering glass and causing heavy damage inside.

Warren police say three people were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Aerial video shows the aftermath from above, including a blown out rear window and emergency crews surrounding the scene.

Witness Jill Jarvis was among those who rushed to help after the crash.

"It's kind of shocking to have a car go through your building like this," Jarvis said.

Hear more from Jill Jarvis below:

Web extra: Woman recalls rushing over after car crashes into Warren medical office building

Jarvis said she heard the crash from nearby.

"I heard a loud boom. It kind of sounded like a bomb went off," Jarvis said.

See video from Chopper 7 below

Car crashes into building in Warren

Jarvis rushed over and stayed with a woman who had been pinned at her desk by the SUV.

"She was pinned at the counter. Someone had already called 911 and I just sat with her and asked if she had injuries and kind of just calmed her down," Jarvis said.

Dr. Moomen Mirhom, of Metro Pain Clinic, rushed to check on his staff and patients after the crash.

"Everything is messed up inside," Mirhom said.

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Mirhom said he is thankful his general manager was not seriously injured.

"Very scary. She's OK," Mirhom said.

Wanda Beard's mother was behind the wheel when the SUV crashed into the building. Beard said her mother called her after the crash, and she rushed over from work to check on her and a friend who was with her.

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"I came to the scene and I was like oh my God," Beard said."My mom has a really good driving record."

"I am praying for everybody and I am glad everyone is OK," Beard said.

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Beard said she is thankful no one was seriously hurt.

"The car can be replaced, the building can be replaced, but the people cannot," Beard said.

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