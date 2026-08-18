Swinehart Stadium unveiled in Utica after $16.9M overhaul funded by 2023 bond

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Utica Community Schools is set to open its newly rebuilt Swinehart Stadium on Sunday after more than a year of construction and nearly $17 million in upgrades funded by a voter-approved bond.



Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Utica Community School's Swinehart Stadium reopening after $16.9M rebuild

The ribbon cutting marks the completion of a total overhaul of the stadium, which serves as the shared home field for Eisenhower and Utica High Schools. The project was part of the district's $550 million safety and success bond that voters approved in 2023.

Utica Community Schools Superintendent Robert Monroe said the investment was worth the wait.

"$16.9 million is a lot of money; we want to make sure we can stretch our dollars and do our best for both of our communities," Monroe said.

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Construction began in 2025. With the ribbon cutting now days away, crews were still putting on finishing touches during a recent visit to the stadium.

"Fine-tuning and making final touches," Monroe said. "A year and a half ago seemed like a long time ago, but now we're here."

The rebuilt stadium doubles the capacity of the old facility, now seating nearly 4,000 fans. Upgrades include improved concourse and entrance points, an enhanced press box, and a new field-level speaker system.

Utica High School head varsity cheerleading coach Angela Micinski, who has led the program since 2014, said the new audio setup is what she is most looking forward to.

"The speaker system, I'm excited for that," Micinski said.

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Micinski said the old setup created problems during games and performances.

"When the speakers were just kind of up in the lights' area it kind of reverberates and the sound system is off," Micinski said.

For Micinski, the project carries a deeper meaning after watching it take shape week by week.

"Watching the progress through all the years, every week watching something new, we'd come back from practice and tell each other, 'Hey, the bleachers are going in.' I'm very proud to say this is my home field," Micinski said.

Eisenhower High School senior and slot receiver Nico Smith visited the stadium for the first time and said the moment was not lost on him.

"Yeah, I've only driven by; it's my first time actually being in here. It means a ton being the first senior group to play here. I'm just really excited for the atmosphere," Smith said.

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