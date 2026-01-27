United Shore Professional Baseball League opens new headquarters in Utica this May

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The United Shore Professional Baseball League is preparing to move into its new headquarters building in Utica this May, marking a significant milestone for the independent league entering its 11th season.

The two-story mixed-use building sits across the Clinton River from UWM Field, formerly Jimmy John's Field, where all four USPBL teams play their home games. The facility was constructed with help from a nearly $1 million state grant.

"We're excited to bring our headquarters here. We've never had offices at the ballpark. We've been shuttling back and forth from Rochester," said Dana Schmitt, president of the USPBL.

The new headquarters will serve multiple purposes beyond housing league executives. The first floor will feature a team store, memorabilia room, event and conference space, and a restaurant called JJ's Doghouse, named after the beloved longtime team bat dog JJ.

"This whole area and creating a community gathering space right along the Clinton River and hike and bike trail here in Utica will be very, very popular," Schmitt said.

Local businesses are already anticipating the positive impact. Abby Tichow, manager of Mr. Miguel's restaurant located just yards from the new headquarters, said her establishment already sees increased business during baseball season.

"It's a fun environment, a lot of deals going on, happy hour," Tichow said.

She expects the new gathering space will bring even more foot traffic to downtown Utica.

"I think it's definitely going to help out business even more having that foot traffic in downtown Utica," Tichow said.

The USPBL has produced several major league players during its decade-long run. Looking ahead, Schmitt indicated the league has expansion plans.

"We would like to expand. We're working on it. We really need another stadium to add more teams. Right now, all four play out of this stadium," Schmitt said.

The new headquarters represents a commitment to the Utica community and positions the league for continued growth as spring training approaches.

