UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Baseball season is returning to Utica, and the United Shore Professional Baseball League is rolling out its biggest slate of upgrades yet for the 2026 campaign at UWM Field.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

USPBL gears up for 2026 season with new turf, tech and fan experience in Utica

Commissioner Andy Appleby said the offseason has been packed with changes — from a new name for the ballpark to a state-of-the-art synthetic turf installation.

"It's been a very, very busy offseason," Appleby said. "We've got a new name, we have this beautiful new state-of-the-art synthetic turf."

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The 4-team independent baseball league launched in 2016 and has since produced 7 Major League players. Appleby said the organization has been on a steady upward trajectory since its first day.

"We've been doing nothing but having growth in our league since Day 1," Appleby said.

Among those hoping to become the eighth USPBL player to reach the Major Leagues is Tommy Stevenson, a first baseman for the Westside Woolly Mammoths entering his second year with the organization. Stevenson said he almost never made it to the league at all.

"I thought I was done playing baseball, and then one of my buddies, Chris Davis, he was a beaver a few years back, he texted me, asked me did you ever think about the USPBL," Stevenson said. "I'm happy to be back, I love it here."

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This season, the USPBL is adding new camera technology throughout the stadium to monitor and support player development. Executive Director of Baseball Strategy and Development Justin Orenduff said the system tracks every movement on the field.

"Camera on the hitter, camera on the pitcher, so we can see every swing every pitch...it really truly is all about the players, and not worrying about winning games, it's about how we help them navigate their career," Orenduff said.

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Off the field, the league is also investing in the fan experience. New this year is the opening of USPBL's new headquarters, located just steps from the ballpark.

PREVIOUS STORY: United Shore Professional Baseball League opens new headquarters in Utica this May

United Shore Professional Baseball League opens new headquarters in Utica this May

Before games, fans can visit the new team store or grab a bite at JJ's Doghouse — named after longtime beloved team bat dog JJ.

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"Yeah, he's the star of our show," Appleby said.

The 2026 season officially opens this Friday, with post-game fireworks to follow.

"It's a beautiful thing to see the electricity of our ballpark here in downtown Utica," Appleby said.

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