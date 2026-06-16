Warren city crews haul away machinery, vehicles from blighted industrial property

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of tow trucks descended on an industrial property in Warren Tuesday as city officials moved to clear what they say has amounted to blight at RSG Industrial Repairs on Maxwell and Sherwood streets.

Police, city officials and tow truck drivers arrived by 9 a.m. to begin hauling away disabled vehicles, including forklifts, and removing debris from the property. The business repairs heavy machinery. The cleanup came after property owner Ron Gerst failed to comply with a court order requiring him to remove everything that had accumulated behind his business by June 1.

Warren Director of Public Services David Muzzarelli said the city had no choice but to act.

"He didn't comply, so we brought our tow list of all the local tow companies out here to remove his items from the property. He doesn't have a valid site plan for outdoor storage," Muzzarelli said.

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Muzzarelli said the cleanup was driven by complaints from neighbors who had grown frustrated with the condition of the property.

"Blight shouldn't be a constant in this city and we want to make sure our neighbors and neighborhoods know that," Muzzarelli said.

Gerst was visibly upset by the operation and said the city has been targeting him unfairly for years.

"All we have been doing is working to accomplish what the city has asked us to accomplish," Gerst said. "This is blatantly targeting me. That's all they're doing is blatantly targeting my small business."

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Muzzarelli pushed back on that characterization.

"This was a complaint-driven response. The neighbors were fed up," Muzzarelli said.

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For residents living near the property, Tuesday's cleanup was long overdue. Neighbor Tina Marie Austin said she had been raising concerns about the site for years.

"Thank God. It's about time. Because I was tired of complaining. I have been complaining for seven years about this," Austin said.

Neighbor Tara Veroughstraete, who lives a few houses away, said the property had been a nuisance but expressed relief at seeing the city finally take action.

"It's something that did need to be done and I am glad they're finally taking care of south Warren," Veroughstraete said. "As far as everything being cleaned up, I mean, that's a great thing."

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Muzzarelli said the city plans to continue monitoring this and other blighted properties across Warren.

"We just want good neighbors here in Warren and we want to clean up the city and make it a great place to live," Muzzarelli said.

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