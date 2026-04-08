Warren family builds a free dog treat and toy house to give back to the community

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new dog toy and treat house on the corner of Hannover Drive and Gilbert Drive in Warren is sure to become a favorite stop that will have tails wagging.

Trisha Rowe and her family built the simple wooden box by hand to give back to the community.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report below:

Warren family builds a free dog treat and toy house to give back to community

"There's about 20 to 30 dogs that always walk past our house, so we were like hey, what can we do to help," Rowe said.

Rowe and her family, who have five dogs of their own, wanted to make walks for other dogs and their owners a little brighter. Inside the little dog toy and treat shop, owners will find an assortment of pooch-safe snacks, tennis balls, toys and other unique items.

Some of the items were made by Rowe and her daughters using a 3D printer.

"We 3D printed some poop bag holders, so you can actually put your poop bags in there if you want to or if you're walking you can actually tie it in until you get home to then throw it away," Rowe said.

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The corner also features a doggy stick pile. Everything inside is free for anyone out with their furry friends.

Warren resident James Noe said the addition has become the talk of the block.

"I honestly think it's genius. You see the book libraries everywhere. I've never seen anything other than the books be done," Noe said.

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Warren resident Lynne Lundgren was out Tuesday afternoon walking her dog and made a beeline for the canine treat shop.

"We just discovered it last night and my dog loved it. She enjoyed a couple of treats from it," Lundgren said.

Rowe said other local dog lovers have reached out to pitch in.

"A few people that own treat businesses have reached out and want to do samples and just put them in to donate to the dogs and that way you can also support local businesses in the long run, but they're also helping donate," Rowe said.

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"We've had a couple people walk by and take treats and everything and I explained what it was and they were super excited about it."

Rowe's 9-year-old twin daughters, Avery and Kinsley, are excited to meet all of the neighborhood dogs.

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"Stop by and take some treats," Kinsley Rowe said.

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