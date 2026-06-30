WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren firefighter and former school board member is facing criminal charges, accused of sending threatening and harassing messages to an 18-year-old woman.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Warren firefighter charged with electronic harassment of 18-year-old woman

Adam Mazur Baker, 37, appeared via Zoom in court Tuesday for arraignment on a charge of using electronic communications to commit a crime. He posted a $5,000 personal bond and returned home following the hearing.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the alleged victim is 18 years old and said Mazur Baker was sending her threatening and harassing messages.

His attorney, William Barnwell, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

"Not guilty, your honor," Barnwell said.

Barnwell said the case does not involve anyone under the age of 18.

"This offense does not involve any minors or drugs or alcohol," Barnwell said.

Barnwell disputed the characterization of the messages, saying they were not threatening or harassing in nature.

"They certainly weren't threatening or harassing based on my review of the evidence. But even if one were to say that they were mildly flirtatious. I mean, we're going to criminalize that? We would be locking people up or charging people with crimes all the time for sending somebody a quote flirtatious message," Barnwell said.

Barnwell also called the prosecution's case weak.

"In my opinion, this is an extremely weak case," Barnwell said.

The Warren Fire Department confirmed Mazur Baker has been suspended. In a statement, the department said:

The Warren Fire Department recently learned of allegations involving inappropriate electronic communications between a department employee and an individual who was 18 years old at the time of the alleged incident.



Upon learning of the allegations, the Department immediately removed the employee from operational duties and placed the employee on administrative leave while the Warren Police Department conducted its criminal investigation. The Warren Fire Department fully cooperated with the investigation throughout that process.



As a result of that investigation, the employee has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses:

Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (Maximum Imprisonment of One Year or Less)

Malicious Use of Telecommunication Services The criminal case will proceed through the judicial process while the Warren Fire Department continues its administrative review. Employment decisions will be made following the completion of the Department's administrative process and in accordance with Department policy and applicable law.



The Warren Fire Department holds every member of the organization to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability. Allegations of employee misconduct are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. If Department policies are found to have been violated, appropriate administrative action will be taken consistent with Department policy and applicable law.



The alleged actions of one employee do not reflect the character, professionalism, or dedication demonstrated every day by the approximately 150 firefighters and civilian employees who proudly serve the residents of Warren. The men and women of the Warren Fire Department earn the public's trust through their service to our community, and the actions alleged in this matter should not diminish the commitment demonstrated by the Department as a whole.



Warren Fire Department remains committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the confidence of the community it serves. Additional information will be released when appropriate and consistent with applicable law.

The Warren Consolidated School District confirmed Mazur Baker submitted a resignation letter earlier this month, stepping down from the school board.

Barnwell said his client is innocent and welcomes a jury trial.

"The evidence that exists. The evidence that is out there in the public. Very thin. It's very unfortunate. He is looking forward to his day in court," Barnwell said.

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