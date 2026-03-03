Warren launches first-of-its-kind drone program combining police and fire emergency response

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Warren is using a first-of-its-kind drone program to get eyes on emergencies before first responders arrive on scene.

From high-priority 911 calls to search and rescue missions, Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins says the drone first responder program is already changing how the city responds to emergencies.

"This is just another tool that allows us to leverage technology," Hawkins said.

Under a special waiver from the FAA, the drones are flown by remote licensed pilots who provide live updates from fire and police scenes. According to Warren officials, the drones can travel up to 6 miles from base at 45 miles per hour, slashing response times. The drones are strategically based at six fire stations throughout the city and at Warren Police Headquarters.

Commissioner Hawkins says the program is the first of its kind in the state by combining police and fire response.

"It's allowing us both to operate much more impactful and to serve this community in a way that no other communities in terms of public safety are being served in this country," Hawkins said.

For Warren police officers, the drones are a vital asset in the field.

"It's really hard to send an officer back behind a dumpster enclosure; it's really hard to send an officer in a big open wooded area where you don't know what you're walking into. These drones can take part of that risk off of an officer and can provide them real-time intelligence on the ground, and can lead to better outcomes," Lt. Brandon Roy said.

For firefighters, the technology opens up an entirely new layer of safety during dangerous operations.

"Having an overview of the scene can help guide us to deploy our assets effectively," Warren Fire Department Commissioner Wilbert McAdams said.

Warren Mayor Lori Stone says the investment is worth it.

"This investment helps us be more efficient, be more effective, and have better outcomes for Warren residents," Stone said.

The reaction from residents I spoke with is overwhelmingly positive — especially Christina Wright, who has witnessed the drones in action firsthand.

"I've seen them in the sky. We call them eyes in the sky. Everyone in Warren has seen them," Wright said.

Wright says she recently saw the drones respond to an emergency at her own home.

"I just had an emergency situation at my house yesterday morning and seen the drones there. My husband had a bad asthma attack. The fire department came, and the police came. They were there within seconds and saw the drones there too," Wright said.

Fellow Warren resident Gary Drescher says the program is a step in the right direction.

"I think anything that gets us a faster police response or emergency response is a good thing," Drescher said. "Faster the response, the better. I think lives will be saved and get the bad guys off the streets."

