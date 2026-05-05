Warren man accused of holding family's dog for ransom until police knocked on his door

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren family's search for their missing dog ended with a police investigation and an arrest after a 21-year-old man allegedly demanded money in exchange for the dog's return.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Warren man accused of holding family's dog for ransom until police got involved

Leslie Richardson and his family posted on social media after their dog, Disel, escaped from their fenced yard. Richardson said he spent hours searching for him.

"He went down the street to do his usual. Then he turned around and went somewhere else," Richardson said. "We wanted our dog. I probably spent about 4 and a half hours over three days looking for him because I am also on call for work at all times."

Warren Police Detective Daniel Toth said the social media post attracted the wrong kind of attention.

"They started receiving fictitious texts and phone calls," Toth said.

Those messages demanded money in exchange for Disel's return. The investigation accelerated when Richardson's mother-in-law received a message claiming someone had the dog.

"My wife's mother received a message saying 'hey, we have your dog. We paid 600 (dollars) for him," Richardson said.

WXYZ

Police say 21-year-old Lemarzay Tolbert told Richardson he had bought the dog off the street and wanted cash to return him. Toth tracked Tolbert to his home.

"This gentleman wanted to work out something financially for the return of the dog. Last Friday, we went out to this gentleman's house, knocked on his door, heard a dog barking. He opened up the door and there was the dog. He refused to give the dog back," Toth said.

WXYZ

Police arrested Tolbert when he left his home and charged him with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said the demand for payment crossed a legal line.

"They were holding the dog ransom for a certain price by making that statement," Lucido said. "This is an unfortunate incident. I hope we don't see this commonly done because with technology we have today, you will be found and you will be prosecuted."

WXYZ

I went to Tolbert's house to ask why he would do this. He told me he had no comment and to leave.

Richardson said his family is relieved to have Disel home and wants others to be cautious.

"We are glad to have our best friend back," Richardson said. "Be very wary of people asking for money. If you can't meet up and hand them cash, don't do it."

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

