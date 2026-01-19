Warren police chase ends in wrong-way crash on I-94, witness describes terrifying encounter

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren police chase ended in a dangerous wrong-way crash on I-94, and one Hazel Park driver says he came face-to-face with the fleeing suspect and thought he had made a terrible mistake.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Witness describes terrifying police chase ending in wrong-way crash on I-94

The chaotic moments unfolded in seconds but felt much longer as a black BMW fled police and slammed into two vehicles on the freeway Sunday afternoon.

Antoine Spann still gets chills thinking about his close encounter with the wrong-way driver.

"As I'm going off the exit, you know, exit 220 kinda winds around a bit, and I saw this car, this black car, and wasn't sure what make or model it is, but I saw this black car coming my way and for a hot second was wondering if I was making the wrong turn," Spann said.

Hear more from Spann in the video below:

WEB EXTRA: Antoine Spann describes seeing police chase and accident

Spann was on I-94 as the Warren police pursuit ended in the wrong-way crash on the freeway on Detroit's east side late Sunday afternoon.

"Luckily for me, I got over in just enough time to give them room to move out of the way, but as soon as I looked in my rearview mirror, I saw them-I saw that first impact on 94," Spann said.

Another collision would soon follow.

Spann recounted the chaotic moments that lasted seconds but felt like forever.

"It moved in slow motion, man. Even the whole thing about the car coming my way," Spann said.

The chase began near 11 Mile and Schoenherr when Warren police spotted the suspect vehicle while responding to what dispatch audio seemed to describe as a domestic violence situation.

"You want to box in? C'mon, box him in, box him in. Right here, right here. You got him ready to take off. He just rammed a patrol car. Attention Priority: he just rammed a scout car. Eastbound 11 Mile," dispatch audio revealed.

The driver of the black BMW sedan fled eastbound on 11 Mile, then south on Groesbeck Highway before entering the freeway.

The chase is the latest Warren police pursuit that ended in a crash. However, this incident did not involve any serious injuries — something Spann is especially grateful for.

"I'm glad to hear that because that was my biggest concern, because nothing good could come from that situation," Spann said.

"We're living in crazy times, man. Like, you gotta- that's desperation if anything else. I don't know if they really thought they were going to be capable of getting away from that situation, but when you're desperate, you're not really thinking straight," Spann said.

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation. The suspect was taken into custody and will likely face criminal charges in the coming days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

