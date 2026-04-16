Warren police investigate a series of six church break-ins that left behind shattered glass and damage

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police are investigating a series of six break-ins at five different places of worship that began around the time of Easter.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Warren police search for suspect after six local church break-ins

The break-ins have left congregations dealing with damage ranging from broken doors to shattered stained glass windows.

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said investigators believe the same person is responsible for all the incidents. The suspect was seen riding a blue beach cruiser bike with silver handlebars.

"We're very confident that it's the same suspect involved in every break-in," Gajewski said. "He's stolen some items. I don't want to get into too much of what he has stolen, but again, especially in today's times, in light of Temple Israel, you never know what the motivation is."

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Warren Missionary Baptist Church, located off 10 Mile Road, was targeted the day before Good Friday. Shannon Kemp, the pastor's wife, and her husband, Pastor Rob Kemp, were spending the night at the church when they realized someone was breaking in.

"We were here one night, and I heard a noise, and I just thought, being dramatic," Kemp said. "I had actually almost ran into them in the middle of the night while I was switching laundry."

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The following night, the person broke in again, leaving a path of destruction with broken doors and items scattered across the floor.

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"When we were not here, they went through all of our offices and ransacked everything. It's just very scary," Kemp said. "It's a violation of what should be a sacred space."

About a mile and a half away, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church was also targeted. Vice President Thomas Essemmacher said their alarms went off on Good Friday. When he arrived, two stained glass windows were shattered.

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"I am just trying to make sense of it, but I just can't," Essemmacher said. "There's a lot of feelings. I am just confused as to why someone would do this. I am not sure what they were going for, and what they did was probably close to one of the most valuable things they could've done, is the windows, and those are very expensive."

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Despite the damage, church leaders are hoping the person responsible is caught soon while remaining focused on their mission.

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"We're here to help you, that's our purpose. That's why we're here. We're not here really for anything else but the community," Essemmacher said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warren Police Detective Ryan Addis at 586-574-4771.

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