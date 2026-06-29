Warren police urge residents to take safety precautions with fireworks amid extreme heat

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hot temperatures, dry conditions, and fireworks can be a dangerous combination, and Warren police are asking residents to celebrate safely this Fourth of July.



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Police urge residents to take precautions with fireworks amid extreme heat

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said the department's priority is keeping people safe, not issuing citations.

"Our goal is safety, not citations," Gajewski said.

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Gajewski said residents should take extra precautions when storing and using fireworks during the extreme heat.

"You want to keep the items away from a spark, a flame, or smoking a BBQ. You want to keep them out of an attic where the temperatures get really high, and certainly after discharge, once they're done, soak them with a garden hose or a bucket of water to make sure they're out," Gajewski said.

When it comes to purchasing fireworks, Gajewski said it is important to store them in a cool, dry location — not in the trunk or back seat of a vehicle.

"You want to make sure that they're safe and nobody under the age or unattended gets to them," Gajewski said.

Gajewski also addressed fireworks-related calls to 911, saying noise complaints should be directed to the non-emergency line instead.

"Anything involving injuries or fire, that's a call for 911; general noise complaints or party complaints, please use the non-emergency line," Gajewski said.

Residents stocking up at Pro Fireworks in Warren said they are already taking the heat into account. John Scott said he plans to keep a water hose ready while lighting fireworks.

"You don't want to hurt anyone in your family or your neighbors," Scott said. "We also have our water hose turned on just in case we see a fire or anything, we can quickly put out the fire."

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Mark Reed said safety is his top priority this Fourth of July.

"Safety is the most important thing," Reed said. "We have a fire extinguisher. We keep bottles of water around whenever we are lighting them."

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Sherry Daudlin said her family is also taking precautions.

"We have a bucket of water just in case, and make sure the kids stay away from the fire," Daudlin said.

WXYZ-TV

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