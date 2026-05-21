Warren pumps the brakes on new gas stations and car washes with 8-month moratorium

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren City Council voted 5-1 on Tuesday to approve a temporary moratorium on new gas stations and car washes across the city's 35 square miles, where 69 gas stations and 25 car washes currently operate.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Warren pumps the brakes on new gas stations, washes with 8-month moratorium

The 8-month pause on new permits will give the city time to rewrite ordinances aimed at controlling future development.

Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty said the moratorium is not about capping the number of businesses.

"The focus here on a moratorium is not so much on establishing a limit on the number of any type of business within the City of Warren," Lafferty said.

WXYZ-TV

Lafferty said the pause will give city departments time to craft smarter rules.

"Provide planning, building, zoning, the opportunity to create smart zoning rules around how and where these businesses are established so they are appropriately spaced throughout the city," Lafferty said.

The moratorium will not impact businesses already operating in Warren or those that have already received a permit or an approved site plan.

Along Mound Road, the concentration is especially visible — 6 car washes sit within a single mile stretch. Residents say the numbers speak for themselves.

"Hearing the numbers its over saturated. Now, Warren is a big city, but in one city that amount of car washes and gas stations is just absurd," Warren resident Davion Cannon said.

WXYZ-TV

Other residents agreed.

"I don't think we need any more," Warren resident Sheray Brown said.

WXYZ-TV

"Everywhere you look. We need something else other than that," Warren resident Christopher Kelly said.

WXYZ-TV

Brown and fellow Warren resident Kristine Cyll said they understand why the city wants to hit the pause button.

"I think it's just going to be a car wash, car wash, car wash, if they didn't do something," Brown said.

"I don't think they should be building any more of those," Cyll said.

WXYZ-TV

Even some business operators welcome the move. Dominic, the manager of a Marathon station on Mound Road, said the market has become crowded.

"It's become oversaturated, and there's a lot of competition," Dominic said.

WXYZ-TV

With 69 gas stations already in the city, Dominic said he supports the pause before more move in.

"I am not someone that wants to affect someone else's plate, but also, you know, our business doesn't want to be affected as well," Dominic said.

Lafferty said the city's business-friendly reputation is part of what led to the current situation.

"These companies have found Warren to be a very hospitable environment for their businesses to succeed," Lafferty said.

——————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

