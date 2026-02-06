WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren restaurant has released surveillance footage showing a customer stealing a tip jar containing about $30 meant for teenage hostesses at Mr. Miguel's Mexican Grill and Cantina.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Warren restaurant customer caught on camera stealing tip jar

The incident occurred Monday during what appeared to be a routine customer transaction. Restaurant supervisor Mariah Donaldson said the theft happened when a hostess went to the kitchen to retrieve a food order.

"When our hostess went to the kitchen to receive her food order, she came and handed off," Donaldson said. "And that's when she picked up the tip jar as well as with her bags of food."

WXYZ

The surveillance video shows the customer quickly grabbing the tip jar as soon as the employee turns around, appearing to hide and cover it with her jacket and food order.

The stolen money specifically goes to the hostesses, who are typically teenagers working at the restaurant.

Watch the surveillance video below:

Web Extra: Surveillance video shows woman grab tip jar at restaurant

"I'm a mother myself. You're lucky that mom hasn't found you yet because for you to take money from her hardworking kid is completely unacceptable and wrong — you're a grown adult," Donaldson said.

Customers expressed outrage over the theft.

"Terrible. Why would someone do that. Someone that worked hard for that money — that's not right at all," customer Susan Teucsch said.

WXYZ

Karen Maly, another customer, said stealing is inexcusable regardless of circumstances.

"For you to steal from somebody is horrible, in my eyes. We all go through rough times, but there's certain ways you can make money and ask for help," Maly said.

Customer Kelly Garrison believes the suspect should return the money.

"I think the person should really think about how it hurts everyone at the establishment and she should bring it back," Garrison said.

WXYZ

The owner of Mr. Miguels, which has five locations including three in Macomb County, hopes the suspect will simply return the jar and apologize.

No police report has been filed yet, but Warren police confirmed there is an ongoing investigation.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

