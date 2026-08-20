Warren teacher charged with possessing child porn and drugs

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren Consolidated Schools teacher is facing several charges after police say they found child pornography and drugs during a search warrant that was related to a separate charge.

Mark Michael Sharrow, 37, of Warren, was arraigned Wednesday on 12 charges: five counts of aggravated possession of sexually abusive material, five counts of using computers to commit a crime, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of LSD.

Warren Consolidated Schools says Sharrow was on administrative leave at the time of his Tuesday arrest.

He was arrested in connection with a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge out of Houghton Lake, the Macomb County prosecutor said. His home and cellphone were searched during the arrest. Drugs and sexually explicit videos of minors were allegedly found on his cellphone.

Additional details about the Houghton Lake charge were not immediately available.

“Child Sexually Abusive Material is not simply illegal content—it is evidence of the abuse and exploitation of a real child. Those who seek out, possess, or distribute this material help perpetuate that harm. We will aggressively pursue those who prey on children and use every available legal tool to hold them accountable,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

Sharrow's bond was set at $1 million, cash surety with no 10% option.

If Sharrow posts bond, he must wear at GPS tether and cannot use the internet or any device capable of accessing the internet. He was also ordered not to have contact with minors and not enter spaces where minors commonly gather.

Sharrow has a probable cause conference scheduled for Sept. 1.