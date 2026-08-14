Warren woman hopes dashcam video helps police find hit-and-run driver who fractured her spine

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren woman is recovering from a fractured spine after a hit-and-run crash, and she is sharing her dash camera video hoping someone recognizes the truck that hit her and fled the scene.

Christine Zielinski says her life changed in a matter of seconds last Friday when a black Ram pickup truck struck her from behind as she was turning left off of Schoenherr Road onto Hartill Avenue. The impact pushed her car into oncoming traffic, where another vehicle hit her head-on.

"My life flashed before my eyes," Zielinski said.

The driver of the Ram truck never stopped to check on Zielinski or the other driver involved in the crash.

"I wish he would have stopped to make sure that we were OK," Zielinski said.

Watch the dashcam video below:

Video shows hit-and-run in Warren

Both Zielinski and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

"I ended up having my fiancé take me to the hospital that night and was diagnosed with a L-4 (vertebra) fracture," Zielinski said.

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Zielinski also suffered severe bruising from the impact and says the pain in her back makes it difficult to sleep and sit down.

"Just the lower back area is in constant pain and it isn't going away at all," Zielinski said.

Zielinski says she does not yet know if she will need surgery. She believes the speed of the vehicles involved contributed to the severity of the crash.

"The speed limit on Schoenherr is 40, so I assume both gentlemen were doing 40," Zielinski said.

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Her dashcam captured the entire incident, including the truck's license plate. Zielinski is now urging anyone who recognizes the truck to come forward.

"Whatever reason being that he caused the accident, you know, he should of stopped to see if we were OK. He could've ended our lives," Zielinski said.

Christine Zielinski

Investigators say they are still searching for the driver of the black Ram pickup truck and are asking anyone with information to call Warren police.

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