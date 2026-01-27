Waste Management considers landfill expansion amid resident opposition

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Waste Management of Michigan is proposing to expand the Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township by about 25% and build a new transfer station for recyclables, sparking strong opposition from nearby residents.

The proposal, still in its early stages, would add over 236 acres to the existing landfill. Residents living near the facility express concerns about declining property values and increased truck traffic.

"You're driving down County Line. You can see it. It's right in people's backyards just straight up," Alice Hofman said.

Dana Trombley, another resident, pointed to the growing size of the landfill.

"The hill just keeps getting bigger," Trombley said.

Dale Forsythe, who lives on the corner of County Line and 29 Mile Road, with his property directly adjacent to the landfill, worries about the financial impact.

"I am probably losing a hundred grand, maybe more, every time they do something," Forsythe said. "I am 100 percent against whatever they do and I for the people that live around that area I feel bad for."

Macomb County Deputy Executive John Paul Rea said the decision will ultimately rest with local communities.

"This is a community-driven conversation. Every single one of our local communities has the determination to make the ruling on if this is good for Macomb County or they want to look at some other alternative," Rea said.

Rea said Waste Management's proposal will be sent to local communities within the next 30 to 90 days for their consideration.

"We are going to empower the locals not only to have this conversation but really have the conversation about the future of waste here in Macomb County," Rea said.

Mia Jankowiak, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for the Great Lakes Area at Waste Management, provided the following statement defending the expansion:

Modern landfills play an important role in managing waste for local communities, providing a designated and controlled environment for materials. Landfill expansions are critical to extending the lifespan of a landfill, allowing a facility to continue to serve as an essential, safe disposal asset for local communities.



The proposed Amendment is critical to extending the operational life and capacity of the only landfill in Macomb County.



The Amendment:



Pairs essential disposal capacity with new recycling infrastructure, so services remain dependable, local, and cost-effective for residents and businesses.



Authorizes the siting of a proposed recycling transfer station at Pine Tree Acres that will deliver collected recyclables to WM’s new, state-of-the-art Detroit Recycling Facility, which will support WM’s efforts to conserve space in landfills while providing the infrastructure required to support a circular economy.



Extends the lifespan of Pine Tree Acres, which alleviates the need for the County to pursue additional landfill sites, thereby preserving open space and minimizing potential land-use conflicts.



Reflects a collaborative effort between WM and the County to ensure materials are able to be sustainably managed for Macomb communities, residents, and businesses in a safe and reliable way.

Despite the company's reasoning, residents remain firmly opposed to the expansion.

"I truly hope it doesn't expand. I think we've taken on enough of the garbage," Trombley said.

Hofman called for more transparency in the process.

"We create a lot of trash. We are a throwaway society, so it absolutely has to go somewhere, but what's in that?" Hofman said.

