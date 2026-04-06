'We're just excited': Utica Community Schools opens new state-of-the-art athletic fields

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The first softball and baseball games are underway at the brand-new Utica Community Schools athletics facilities.

The 15-month project included renovations for fields and courts at three different high schools. This week, the district is cutting the ribbon on three new state-of-the-art athletic facilities, which include Stevenson, Henry Ford II and Eisenhower high schools.

Watch the video report below:

Utica Community Schools opens new state-of-the-art athletic fields

Stevenson High School softball is playing on the new field for the first time on Monday night.

"Wow. Oh, my goodness. I got like full body chills right now," Francesca Madonna said as she got her first look at the new home field.

WXYZ

Madonna, the head softball coach for Stevenson High School, also played for the school, but never on a field like this.

"Oh, my gosh. I'm so excited. This is so exciting. I'm envisioning the team now being out there and everything," Madonna said. "They're spoiled."

WXYZ

The field is part of the brand-new Stevenson athletics complex on the corner of Dodge Park and 16 Mile roads.

Robert Monroe, the superintendent of Utica Community Schools, said the concepts of the new turf fields, tennis courts, concessions and beyond began a few years ago.

Utica Community Schools

"Back in 2023 was a $550 million bond issue. That being said, we're the second-largest school district in the state of Michigan, so when you think about over 40 facilities and the amount of miles — 66 square miles of real estate that we have — it really shows that we had a lot of work to do, and we still have more work to be done," Monroe said.

"Our high school kids, when we've talked to them about this, they have compared it to places where they're going to be playing possibly in college and beyond."

WXYZ

Wyatt Pulliam, a Stevenson High School senior pitcher, also saw his home field for the first time.

"I feel like I'm in a video game right now," Pulliam said.

The senior is entering his final season at Stevenson.

WXYZ

"Seeing it get built for the last year, year and a half and seeing it all come together is crazy," Pulliam said. "I know the senior class, we're all happy that we get to be the first ones on the field, have the opportunity for it. We're just excited."

The next ribbon cutting is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. for the Eisenhower baseball and softball fields, and Thursday at 4 p.m. at the new Henry Ford II baseball and softball fields.

WXYZ

"The fan experience is gonna be great. They're actually gonna be sitting up looking down on their fields from the bleachers, seeing their kids participate. We can't be more excited about it," Monroe said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

