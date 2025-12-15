Woman charged with murder after livestreaming homicide confession during standoff in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman was taken into custody Thursday morning after livestreaming herself during an hours-long police standoff in Warren, where officers discovered a body inside her South Warren Street home.

Family members confirmed to 7 News Detroit that the victim is Mucari Finley. The family put out a statement on social media that reads in part, "To know Mucari was to love him. Of course as his family, we knew this. As his family, you expect that from us. But you don’t have to believe us. Go to his page and read what so many of his Flint and Grand Blanc classmates, college school mates, mentors, and coworkers had to say about him. Their views aren’t biased. Those are the true reflections of the young man that we raised. Full of laughter, full of joy, full of passion for his career, and full of life."

The incident began when the woman made a FaceTime call to a friend, claiming she had killed someone. During that call, the friend saw what appeared to be a bloody body, prompting them to contact the police.

"It was someone who knew the suspect who called us and who indicated that they had talked with the suspect and the suspect had told them that they had killed someone inside the house," Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said.

The suspect was identified as Dominick Robinson. She was charged with first-degree murder.

Officers arrived at the scene within three minutes and immediately spotted the deceased victim through a window.

"Officers arrived on scene about three minutes later, they walked up to the house, and they saw a body that was obviously deceased on the floor," Hawkins said.

The situation escalated when the woman refused to cooperate with responding officers and made both suicidal and homicidal statements, leading to the deployment of the Warren Police SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

"Very surprised she did not kill herself. From the looks of it, it sounded like she wanted to kill herself or have police kill her," Colleen Berry, a neighbor, said.

Throughout the standoff, the woman continued livestreaming on social media, drawing the attention of neighbors who watched the events unfold both in person and online.

Marshall Harp, a neighbor, said he woke up to the commotion at 5:30 a.m.

"I woke up at 5:30 this morning, everything was going on, SWAT team was out here. I watched it online as she was talking with police and everything," Harp said.

Police used multiple tactics to end the standoff, including tear gas and non-lethal rounds. The broken window visible at the front of the house shows where officers shot tear gas inside.

Paul Brewer, another neighbor, witnessed part of the confrontation.

"She came out, and they shot her, and she ran back in," Brewer said.

Berry heard the woman's reaction to the non-lethal rounds during the livestream.

"And she said that hurt, and then they said we're not meaning to hurt you, they're rubber bullets," Berry said.

The woman eventually surrendered and was placed in an ambulance for medical evaluation.

During her livestream, the woman claimed the person she killed had sold her boyfriend drugs that led to his death earlier this year. However, police have not confirmed these allegations.

"We certainly heard those rumors; however, they have not been confirmed by us," Hawkins said.

Police are in the early stages of investigating this homicide. Anyone with information about the incident or what led up to it is asked to contact the Warren Police Department.

