Monroe homeless shelter forced to close its doors after inspection reveals building safety concerns

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oaks Village homeless shelter in Monroe was forced to close its doors Friday after city leaders said a recent inspection uncovered multiple life safety concerns.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Monroe homeless shelter forced to close due to major safety concerns

The closure leaves dozens of people who were actively using the shelter quickly searching for a new place to rest.

Garry Moore, executive director of Oaks Village, said 48 people were staying at the facility when the announcement was made.

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According to the City of Monroe, Oaks Village initiated an inspection to obtain a certificate of occupancy. The inspection revealed major safety concerns with the building, including electrical hazards, questions surrounding emergency evacuation paths, and the lack of a carbon monoxide and fire suppression system.

For those reasons, the city said the building could not remain occupied and ordered it to close on Friday.

"This decision comes after months of productive collaboration behind the scenes between the City and Oaks Village leadership," the City of Monroe wrote. "The City understands that this situation creates uncertainty for those who rely on these services. These actions were taken solely to protect everyone involved. Ongoing collaboration with the Oaks Village will focus on next steps and identifying available resources as the future of the shelter is evaluated."

Moore claims the shelter was given just three days to leave. While some people staying at the shelter have found housing with friends or other organizations, Moore said it has been a challenge finding a place for everyone.

"It has been kind of panic mode these past few days," Moore said. "Our mission is to support those in the community who are most in need."

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"It's still kind of sinking in, and we're just doing everything we can in the moment as things come along, as we find new information, to make the right steps forward," Moore said.

Jason Walker moved to Michigan several months ago in search of better work opportunities. He stayed at the Oaks Village homeless shelter as he worked on job certifications.

"And they were a fundamental rock. They stayed in contact with my family. They did the things that matter most," he said.

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Walker is one of the dozens of people leaving the facility this week. He was stunned by the news.

"I didn't know what to think. I was numb the first day. Then I started helping them clean up, pack up. It really caught me off guard," Jason Walker said.

Monroe officials said they are also working to help find placement for people at Oaks Village. Questions or concerns regarding access to placement or services can be directed to the Monroe County Opportunity Program at (734) 241-2775. Walk-ins are also available from 8:30-4:30 Monday-Friday.

In order to make the required repairs, Oaks Village launched an online fundraiser with a goal of $500,000. Those at the shelter remain optimistic they will reopen one day.

"It's going to go the way God wants it, and I'm here for it," said Lonnie Walker, a volunteer at the shelter.

WXYZ-TV

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