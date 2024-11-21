Friends of woman injured in Orion Township explosion thankful she's 'pulling through'

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Today, Consumers Energy continued to check gas meters, gas lines, and for gas in the air at the Keatington New Town condominiums.

Tuesday night's apparent gas explosion destroyed and damaged dozens of units, according to Orion Township officials.

VIDEO: Officials search for answers in shocking Orion Township blast

Thursday afternoon, code enforcement officers went unit to unit performing inspections, and some displaced residents returned to try and retrieve some of their belongings.

Nancy Clement, who lives in the complex said, "I just worry about all the people that are displaced. It's so sad."

She said she's fortunate. Only insulation fell from her attic and pictures fell off the wall. But that night all Clement could think about was her friend Evelyn Doyle.

Another friend Elaine McNamara said, "Evelyn was the friend that we couldn't get a hold of."

Clement said, "So, I ran over there. I saw her coming out of the door with the fire department people."

Doyle's dog was still unaccounted for.

"I ran over to rumble, through the aluminum, to see if I could find her dog, but then they said get out right now. Because it's gonna explode and it did," Clement said.

McNamara said, "She has a little dog."

"(Her dog) did not make it. She was pulled out of the rubble, and Evelyn was saved and she's gonna pull through," she explained.

"She just got out of the hospital yesterday," Clement said.

Now, 83-year-old Doyle is faced with the task of figuring out what comes next after the place she's called home for more than 20 years went up in flames.

RAW VIDEO: Bodycam video shows moments after Orion Twp. explosion

McNamara explained, "She's with a relative right now. She has a very loving family. I'm feeling better than she's going to be in loving hands right now, in good care."

Anyone interested in donating can find the organizations and links provided by the township by clicking here.