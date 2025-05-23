Vacant Sears space at 12 Oaks Mall to be transformed with new retailers

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive space that sat vacant for years at 12 Oaks Mall in Novi will soon be transformed with new stores and entertainment options, breathing new life into the nearly 50-year-old shopping center.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Community reacting to new proposal for development at 12 Oaks Mall

The former Sears location, which closed in 2019, will be leased to Dick's House of Sport, UK-based Primark, and Round One Bowling and Arcade.

"It was nice, you'd go shopping," said Kathy Hoener, who has been wondering what would become of the empty space. "Clothing, appliances, just about anything. We were sad to see it go."

The building, owned by Transformco, will house Dick's House of Sport on the lower level, with Primark and Round One Bowling and Arcade planned for the upper level.

"I think it's wonderful. Revitalizes the mall and makes people happy," Hoener said.

Dick's House of Sport will occupy approximately 100,000 square feet with in-store experiences including a climbing wall, multiple golf bays, outdoor field with a track, ice rink, and multi-sport cage where athletes can try products while measuring and tracking their performance.

"I think it's necessary just to keep people moving. I think a lot of people getting lazy with just this online shopping stuff. But the mall needs to have more stuff like that so that people can actually get to moving and they'll actually enjoy the mall," said Brandon Baldwin Jr., a shopper.

Kelsey Ames, Marketing & Sponsorship Manager at Twelve Oaks Mall, says they've been working with the city of Novi and all partners involved in the move, which represents an evolution in mall trends toward a more experience-based retail model.

"I mean it's a Friday afternoon and we're bustling, and it's because we're sticking to what do consumers want to see again? It's not just retail anymore; it's the experiences. So again by bringing in things like your Primark and your Round 1, your Dick's House of sport, not just a retail concept, but experiences, people still want to get out. They want to touch and feel the product. They want to see it firsthand, and they want something they can take with them right away, you know, and I think that's important. You want a product, you want to be able to grab it and go," Ames said.

This is a model they plan to keep in mind as they continue working to fill vacancies like the big footprint left behind by major retailer Forever 21.

"We work very, very closely with our leasing teams to kind of come up with new and innovative ideas to come into the shopping centers. So there's a lot of talks going on behind the scenes, a lot of new and exciting brands that do want to come here. So we're in a really, really good spot right now," Ames said.

Marquise Cook, who owns Alpha Parfum and has a vendor booth at Twelve Oaks, says despite trends of some malls struggling, he's noticing new businesses opening around him.

"We've had two stores come up over us. We've had, obviously, Pottery Barns relocate from the smaller store that they have to this much larger store," Cook said.

He's also looking forward to increased foot traffic the new lineup will bring in - not only for his business but for the evolution of the mall as a community hub.

"This is that community meet and greet. That old traditional meet and greet, like how you might meet your next wife. You might walk around and run into somebody, an old classmate. It's a great place for the community," Cook said.

Construction is already underway. Dick's House of Sport, Round One and Primark are all expected to open by fall of 2026.

"I love it. I'm intrigued," Cook said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

