White Lake teen may have drowned while trying to avoid police

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "It's a very tragic situation. Good kids make bad choices," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard about the death of a 16-year-old White Lake boy whose body was found Sunday night in a pond.

An alarm sounded when Joseph Paduchowski and another 16-year-old were on the roof of the Tractor Supply store around 2 am Sunday.

As the two teens were climbing down, they took off running when they spotted a police officer, according to White Lake Police.

White Lake Police said they were able to take one teen into custody but the other, Paduchowski, fled into a nearby wooded area and officers were unable to locate him.

The teen who was taken into custody reportedly gave officers Paduchowski's name.

Sunday afternoon, when Paduchowski hadn't returned home, his family filed a missing person report.

Officers with White Lake Police were joined by the Oakland County Search and Rescue Team to search for the teen in the wooded area where he was last seen.

Around 10 pm, the body of Joseph Paduchowski was located in a small pond in the area of Highland Road and Maple Heights Drive in White Lake Township.

Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff are investigating the teen's death and say there are no signs of foul play.

It appears Paduchowski may have drowned.

