Ann Arbor crews assess widespread damage two days after an EF-1 tornado touched down across the city

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A major cleanup is taking place across Ann Arbor two days after an EF-1 tornado landed overnight.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Ann Arbor crews assess city damage after an EF-1 tornado strikes

City teams are visiting thousands of sites to assess damage and assist with relief efforts. Currently, 13 teams are carrying out a two-day mission to document damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. I joined one of those teams going door-to-door, talking with those impacted and documenting what unfolded.

Missy Stults, sustainability and innovations director for the city of Ann Arbor, shared the city's message with residents during the assessments.

"Hi, my name is Missy Stults. I’m from the city of Ann Arbor. We are here to do an initial damage assessment for the storm that recently came through. If we hit a certain financial threshold, the state will then put us in for possible reimbursement for our residents and businesses that receive that damage," Stults said.

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While those assessments do not guarantee financial assistance, the city encourages all who are impacted to document every detail of the damage.

The tornado passed over the Ann Arbor Veteran Memorial Park Ice Arena, where workers are taking steps to replace the side of the building that blew off amid high winds. The next step is a temporary wall, followed by a permanent fix.

RELATED STORY: Cleanup underway after EF-1 tornado in Ann Arbor

Cleanup underway after EF-1 tornado in Ann Arbor

Nearby on McKinley Street, crews are replacing parts of a roof and ceiling after a large tree came crashing onto a home. Julian Stephens witnessed the falling tree.

"2 a.m. in the morning, the storms kind of died down. We all came out of our porches, and we saw that ginormous trees. You can kind of see the reminisce over there," Stephens said.

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Another stop the city is tackling is on 4th Street, where part of a roof from a nearby building sits surrounded by hazard tape. Jonathan Lurie was navigating the blocked street.

RELATED STORY: Ann Arbor hit hard by overnight storms

Ann Arbor hit hard by overnight storms

"We’re told this is the last street to be opened up. How has this impacted you?" I asked.

"Well, I’m trying to walk home, and the street is still blocked," Lurie said.

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While clearing debris remains a top focus for emergency management crews, residents like Anne Middlebrook are still left processing how a tornado quickly twisted through town, causing so much chaos.

"Just stayed down in the basement for a while. Until it was over. I didn’t know it was a tornado," Middlebrook said.

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