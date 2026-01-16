Beloved Ann Arbor music venue Johnny's Speakeasy rises from ashes with community support

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A cherished Ann Arbor music venue is getting a second chance at life thanks to an outpouring of community support more than three years after a devastating fire.

Johnny's Speakeasy, which hosted hundreds of musical acts over the years, suffered major damage in a September 2022 fire that forced owner John Williams from his home and shuttered the beloved venue on Dexter Road.

Now, with $70,000 in community donations, including materials and labor, the space is being rebuilt with the help of Doug Selby, a co-founder of Meadowlark Design+Build.

"I saw this nice little old lady's house and thought this was a nice, big backyard. And then I went down in the basement and did like everybody does, I go 'What is this,'" Williams said, recalling when he first discovered the property in the 1990s.

The basement, originally a fruit cellar from the 1800s, had been used for music by previous owners. Williams built on that history, transforming it into Johnny's Speakeasy, a small music venue that became a community gathering place.

"I figure I've had over 500 acts here," Williams said.

The September 2022 fire not only destroyed the venue but also displaced Williams from his home. Adding to his struggles, dealing with insurance proved difficult.

"That took a toll on me. I told my lawyer, you know what, I don't want to fight this anymore. I don't know what's going to happen," Williams said.

Selby, who had visited the venue for years, understood what made Johnny's Speakeasy special to the local music community.

"I feel like musicians would put on their best show because they knew other musicians were in the crowd. So you really got this unique, amazing experience," Selby said.

The rebuilding effort aims to preserve that magic of the intimate venue.

"Down in the speakeasy, we have a lot of old reclaimed lumber and a lot of stuff we were able to get out of there and save. And I think it'll be different but just as magical," Selby said.

To complete the project, organizers need to raise an additional $140,000. Despite the financial challenge ahead, those involved remain optimistic about the progress made after years of uncertainty.

"In these dark times, it really restores your faith in humanity," Williams said.

For Selby and other community members, the project represents more than just rebuilding a venue.

"We want to have the venue back, but we also want John to stay in our community and live here," Selby said.

The goal is to move Williams back into his home by next winter, with music performances resuming sometime after that.

