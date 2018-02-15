Inspector report cards detail problems at three Ann Arbor restaurants

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Love is in the air, on this Valentine’s Day! Treating your sweetheart to something neat, sure would be nice.

It’s never too late to show your special someone how much you care. From love and lattes, to a hotel suites with your sweetie! It is that time…should you chow down or put that fork down!

Here is your Restaurant Report Card.

Hampton Inn Ann Arbor South by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Ann Arbor Regent Hotel and Suites by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Black Diesel Coffee LLC by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd