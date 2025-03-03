Iraqi immigrant hailed as hero for preventing armed robbery at Ypsilanti juice shop

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Vara Juice in Ypsilanti nearly became the victim of an armed robbery this past Friday. Caught on camera, the suspect had no clue that his attempt to make quick cash would come to a hard stop, all thanks to a hero who was next door.

Thirty-five-year-old Ali Hadma owns a hookah place called Cups On A Mission, located next to Vara Juice on Washtenaw Ave.

"3 years," said Ali when asked how long he's owned the shop.

Ali moved to Michigan in 1997 from Iraq with his parents and seven siblings.

"Family. From the owners to the employees, even the customers," said Ali, describing his relationship with Vara Juice.

Ali also steps frequently as a helper.

"That is true," said Ali, specifically referring to his actions on Friday.

Around 7:30 pm, Ali got a call from 20-year-old Mariam at Vara Juice asking him to come immediately.

"So you had no idea what you were walking into?" I asked.

"No," said Ali.

Ali was walking into an attempted armed robbery. Seconds before, you can see the suspect pointing a gun at Mariam at the cash register. Mariam can be heard asking Ali to come in Arabic.

Surveillance video shows Good Samaritan take down armed robbery suspect

Scared for her life, Mariam starts handing the cash to the suspect, but he decides to go after it himself. That's when Ali enters.

"Everything in my head was blocked out. It was just grab the gun, put the money back, and just save our lives," said Ali.

"But you didn't know he had a gun?" I asked.

"The closer I got to him, he said I had a gun," said Ali.

In the next 60 seconds, the security footage reveals it all. Ali pins the suspect against the counter. A struggle to control the firearm begins. Ali disarms the suspect. And eventually takes him down.

"Have you got any tactical or self-defense training?" I asked.

"No. I just go to the gym 6 days a week," said Ali.

Once Ali got the cash back, he let go of the suspect, who can be seen walking away in the security footage.

"Had you known he had a gun, would you have done what you did?" I asked.

"Yes," said Ali.

The suspect, Barrage Lamar Scott, was charged Sunday with armed robbery. The 37-year-old's bond was also denied as he faces up to life in prison. Meanwhile, sources tell me the firearm was a BB gun.

"Everybody in Ypisi loves Ali. It's Ramadan right now; we break the fast together. All the girls he treats like his sisters," said Sadam Badani, the owner of the Vara Juice location.

Badani tells me Mariam is doing okay, but her parents will only allow Mariam to resume work if her hero, Ali, is around.

"I don't care about the money, about anything else. As long as nobody got hurt," said Sadam.

"You know a lot of people on social media, they are like hey you are crazy, why would you risk your life for a couple of dollars. It wasn't about that. If people need help. Help them," said Ali.

"Whenever Ali need me, I'll be there," said Sadam.

Since the social media video has gone viral, 'Put it back' has become Ali's catchphrase and he has created hoodies and t-shirts, which he says are now in high demand. You can reach Ali on Instagram @Cuponamission