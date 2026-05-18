Millions of birds are migrating through Michigan skies this spring, and a rehab center is keeping them safe

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Upwards of 17 million birds are moving across Michigan right now during peak spring migration season, and the state's largest specialty bird rehabilitation center is working to keep them on course.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Michigan bird migration peaks as rehab center sees 200% patient surge

Marissa Jardine, clinic manager at the Bird Center of Michigan and a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, said the season is a rare opportunity for bird enthusiasts.

"This time of year is an amazing time for birding. If you are wanting to see some birds that you wouldn't typically see, now is an amazing time to do it," she says.

WXYZ-TV

Michigan sits along two major migration corridors — the Mississippi and Atlantic flyways — making it a prime passage point for birds traveling from their wintering grounds to their breeding grounds.

"And that's due to us being across two different fly-away migration routes," Jardine said.

RAW INTERVIEW: Marissa Jardine, clinic manager at the Bird Center of Michigan, talks about bird migration

RAW INTERVIEW: Marissa Jardine, clinic manager at the Bird Center of Michigan, talks about bird migration

Most migration activity happens during middle to late May, driven by longer hours of daylight. Birds return in the fall in search of better food resources and warmth.

"Michigan is in a unique position to get tons and tons of birds each spring and fall," Jardine said. "They're going to go to places I've never seen before, and it's really amazing to be a part of that. A single bird can go up to 14-thousand miles round-trip in a single migration."

For birdwatchers like Nicole Kvasnobsky, the season is a chance to spot species rarely seen throughout the rest of the year. She recently spotted 5 birds she had never seen before.

"It feels like you're seeing a celebrity," Kvasnobsky said.

WXYZ-TV

Kvasnobsky said the appeal of birdwatching goes beyond the hobby itself.

"I do like birds. They're these small animals that in the wild — most people wouldn't even think about them," Kvasnobsky said.

Most migrating birds fly overnight, so early mornings offer the best viewing opportunities. Local parks and preserves are good places to start.

The surge in migration also brings challenges. The Bird Center of Michigan is currently caring for 250 birds — a 200% increase since the start of May. Jardine said collisions are a contributing factor, often caused by birds becoming disoriented by bright lights.

"Sometimes upwards of a billion birds per year are hitting these windows and suffering," Jardine said.

Jardine encourages residents to turn off lights that are not in use to help reduce the risk of collisions during migration season.

———

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

