Saline Middle School forced to delay start of school due to mold & mildew issues

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 1,000 middle school students in Saline are forced to wait to start the school year due to issues of mold and mildew.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

The district said safety is a top priority, and cleanup began this past weekend. When I visited the school on Monday, which would have been the first day of school, crews were hard at work.

“How did you navigate school delayed a couple days?" I asked parent Katie Wagner.

"With my kids, we had them volunteer this morning,” Wagner said.

Wagner said she was able to take the day off work, with the middle school now expected to start on Wednesday.

“I feel like they are being transparent. It means keeping our kids safe," Wagner said.

Superintendent Rachel Kowalski met me to explain what was found and when.

“This has been the only thing we are working on, other than getting our students back to school," said Kowalski.

“Teachers didn’t return until Wednesday last week. Our hard-working teachers. We started late Monday to get indications of mildew-looking things," Kowalski said.

I've learned similar issues were quickly addressed without delays in Milan, and in Dundee, parents were notified of similar mold-related delays at elementary and middle schools. Classes there are expected to resume on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Looking into what caused all this, the superintendent in Saline pointed to the excessive humidity and other factors.